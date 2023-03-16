A LLANON woman has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after a road accident in Aberystwyth.

Teresa Davies, of Hafod Fach, Cross Inn, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 March.

The 61-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention following an incident where her VolkswagenTiguan Estate caused damage to a Mazda MX5 at Y Lanfa in Aberystwyth on 9 August last year.

Davies also admitted failing to stop after the damage was caused to the Mazda.

Magistrates imposed fines on Davies totalling £450 for the two offences.

Davies also had her driving record endorsed with a total of six points.

Davies must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £110 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £180.