A LLANON woman has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after a road accident in Aberystwyth.
Teresa Davies, of Hafod Fach, Cross Inn, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 March.
The 61-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention following an incident where her VolkswagenTiguan Estate caused damage to a Mazda MX5 at Y Lanfa in Aberystwyth on 9 August last year.
Davies also admitted failing to stop after the damage was caused to the Mazda.
Magistrates imposed fines on Davies totalling £450 for the two offences.
Davies also had her driving record endorsed with a total of six points.
Davies must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £110 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £180.