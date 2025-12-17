A Tynygraig woman who overtook a cyclist on a blind bend almost the path of another vehicle has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 16 December that Sarah Howkins, of Tegfan, was driving on the B4340 near Aberystwyth on 26 July.
The 54-year-old was caught on a cyclist’s dashcam overtaking on the approach to a blind right hand bend.
The court heard that “just after the overtake is complete, a vehicle appears travelling in the opposite direction.”
Howkins entered no plea to a charge of driving without due care and attention but was found guilty in her absence.
She was fined £220, handed three penalty points, and must pay £130 costs and an £88 surcharge.
