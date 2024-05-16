A Llanybydder man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court to admit assaulting a woman and cutting up her bank card.
Aled Thomos, of Brynmair, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of Judith Thomas in Llanybydder on 6 May.
He also admitted a charge of criminal damage by cutting up a bank card belonging to Judith Thomas on the same day.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence probation report to be prepared.
Thomos is due to be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 May.
Magistrates remanded Thomos in custody until that date due to the “nature and seriousness” of the offences.