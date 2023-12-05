A Llechryd man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a drink driving charge.
Mark McFee, of 37 Maesyderi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 November.
The court heard that the 41-year-old was stopped while driving a Mini on the A484 near Llechryd on 7 November this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that McFee had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified McFee from driving for 12 months and handed him a £364 fine.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £146.