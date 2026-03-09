A Llwynygroes man has been fined by magistrates after pleading guilty to damaging a garage door and vehicle in Cardigan.
Nathan Newman, of Pantgwennol, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 6 March.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging a garage door and a vehicle on Church Street in Cardigan on 22 May last year.
Magistrates handed Newman a fine of £200.
He was also ordered to pay £894 in compensation as well as prosecution costs of £85.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.