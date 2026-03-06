A Llechryd man has been handed a community order by magistrates after pleading guilty to sending an offensive message.
Dylan Savinelli, of 4 Nantcrymannau Estate, Glannant, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 26 February.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on 4 February to “sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character” at Blaenporth on 29 August last year.
Magistrates handed Savinelli a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and up rehabilitation and made him the subject of a restraining order.
He must also pay £400 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.