A MACHYNLLETH woman has been handed a community order by magistrates after pleading guilty to assault, harassment, and using threatening behaviour in Talybont.
Zia Davies, of 4 Maes Dyfi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 May.
The 29-year-old admitted the common assault of Eilir Huws in Talybont on 22 April.
She also admitted criminal damage of the emergency lights of a police vehicle and using threatening or abusive behaviour on the same day.
Magistrates made Davies the subject of a 12 month community order to include 60 hours of unpaid work.
She must also undergo rehabilitation and pay compensation to the victim of £75.
Davies must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.