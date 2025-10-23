A Machynlleth man has been handed a community order by magistrates to include an alcohol ban after appearing in court to plead guilty to assault.
Cameron Hearne, of 9 Hen Sinema, Heol Powys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 October.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to the common assault of Matthew Avery in Machynlleth on 30 June this year.
Magistrates handed Hearne a 12 month community order to include a 56 day of alcohol abstinence and monitoring and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
Hearne must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
No order was made for compensation.
