An Aberystwyth man who assaulted another man at the town’s Royal Pier has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Callum Townsend, of Flat 4, St Johns Flats, Queen’s Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 December.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to assaulting Joe Easton occasioning him actual bodily harm at the Royal Pier on Marine Terrace on New Year’s Day last year.
Magistrates handed Townsend a 12 month community order to include 180 hours of unpaid work.
Magistrates also ordered Townsend to pay £225 in compensation to the victim.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
