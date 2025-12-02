The renowned travel and entertainment guide has made its ultimate list for the ‘most underrated destinations’ for holidays in Europe for 2026, with the little mid-Wales town claiming the top spot for a winter escape.
Next to Terracina in Italy named the best beach holiday, and Sweden’s Gothenburg for the best city break, the travel team recommend not a ski resort or a Christmas market but the ancient town at the foot of Eryri National Park as the best seasonal treat.
Ranked at number two in the 20 ‘most underrated destinations’, the writers say: “Machynlleth (you can call it Mach, don’t worry) seems like another picturesque Welsh market town with warm smiles and almost obligatory hills.
“But look closer, and you’ll find something truly special.”
They list its unique status as part of the UNESCO-protected Dyfi Biosphere as part of the reason for its ranking, offering a “treasure trove of marshes, woodlands, water and wildlife” including our own beavers courtesy of the Dyfi Wildlife Centre.
Time Out nods to the town's “vital place in Welsh history” as the seat of Owain Glyndŵr’s Welsh parliament in 1404, dubbed the last true Prince of Wales.
Add to that the annual comedy festival in May and Machynlleth’s Museum of Modern Art set in a chapel,“and you’ve got yourself a treat,” says travel writers Ella Doyle and Grace Beard.
Their Time Out top tip references the Centre for Alternative Technology, described as a “love letter to innovation” that has “fascinated visitors for decades” - though visitors should note it’s not currently open to the public unless you’re booked on one of their courses or you time your visit for one of their quarterly open days.
