Machynlleth man avoids jail for police assaults

A MACHYNLLETH man has escaped jail for assaulting three police officers after a court heard he had “taken steps to deal with his substance misuse”.

Edward Gray-Davies, of 13 Garth Holiday Park, Garth Road, pleading guilty to assaulting PC 1238 Roberts, PC 476 MacNamara, and PS 688 Hughes during an incident in Machynlleth on 17 June when he appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.

The court heard that the 36-year-old - who also admitted damaging a police car - committed the assaults “while under the influence of drink and drugs”.

Magistrates sentenced Gray-Davies to 15 weeks in prison, but suspended the sentence for 18 months because he had “taken steps to address substance misuse” and is “pulling himself away from influential peers.”