A man has been held in custody and will be sentenced at Crown Court after admitting a string of charges of attempted sexual communication with a child in Blaenporth.
Martin Davies, whose address was given in court as HMP Parc, Bridgend, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to five charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
Davies also pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to cause a child to watch sexual activity.
All the offences occurred in Blaenporth between 15 June and 18 July this year.
Davies is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 10 October.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date.
