A man who admitted racially aggravated harassment of a woman in Aberystwyth will be sentenced next month.

Gary Walters, of no fixed abode, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 9 September.

The 49-year-old admitted the racially aggravated harassment of Anastasiia Sorokolit in Aberystwyth on 6 September.

Walters also admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour towards two people during the incident.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Walters is due to be sentenced on 2 October.