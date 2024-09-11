A man who admitted racially aggravated harassment of a woman in Aberystwyth will be sentenced next month.
Gary Walters, of no fixed abode, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 9 September.
The 49-year-old admitted the racially aggravated harassment of Anastasiia Sorokolit in Aberystwyth on 6 September.
Walters also admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour towards two people during the incident.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Walters is due to be sentenced on 2 October.