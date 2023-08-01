A PENCADER man who was found carrying a machete in Carmarthen has avoided jail.
Matthew Pugh, of 88 Maescader, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 27 July.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of possessing a machete on St David’s Street in Carmarthen on 14 January this year.
Magistrates handed Pugh a 16 week jail term suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said that while the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, the jail term was suspended because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” and Pugh had no previous convictions.
Pugh was also handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.