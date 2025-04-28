– A484 Cwmdwyfran (in full)– A484 Pentre-Morgan (in full)– A484 Pentrecagal (in full)– B4297 Heol Y Bwlch, Bynea (in part – for a length of 600m from its junction with Yspitty Road to its junction with Y Gerddi)– B4333 Hermon (in part – on southern approach to the village only)– B4312 Llangain (in part – on both approaches to the village)– B4312 Monument Hill, Carmarthen (in full)– B4308 Carmarthen Road, Kidwelly (in part – on the southern approach to the town for a distance of approximately 246m)– B4556 New Link Road, Penygroes (in full)– B4306 Heol Y Parc, Hendy (in part – from Llannon direction up to its junction with Clos Glyn Dwr)– B4337 Llanybydder (in part – for a distance of 150m on the eastern approach into Llanybydder from Ty Mawr).