A man has appeared in court charged with twice assaulting a woman in Lampeter as well as a charge of intentional strangulation.
Lee Sims, whose address was given in court as 46 Howbury Lane, Erith, Kent, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.
The 30-year-old is charged with assaulting Margaret Roach between 28 and 30 December last year in Lampeter, and again on 28 February this year.
He is also charged with intentional strangulation on 28 December, also in Lampeter.
Sims is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 4 April.
Magistrates remanded Sims on conditional bail, including conditions of a nightly curfew, until that hearing date.