A man will stand trial after denying that he failed to comply with a community protection notice by being verbally abusive in an Aberystwyth cemetery and spitting at a police car.
James Caine, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 July.
The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice by being “verbally abusive towards a member of public” at the cemetery on Plascrug Avenue and spitting on a police car on 4 June.
Caine also denied a charge of criminal damage to the police vehicle.
He is due to stand trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 August and was remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.