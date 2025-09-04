A man who was being “threatening and abusive” outside an Aberystwyth pub and give false details to police has been fined by magistrates.
Joseph Eynon-Sneyd, of 15 Highfields, Bromsgrove, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 September.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly on Alexandra Road in Aberystwyth on 17 Augustt.
He also admitted a charge of failing to give his name and address to officers who “had reason to believe had engaged in anti-social behaviour, namely being threatening and abusive outside a public house” by “giving inaccurate details.”
Eynon-Sneyd was fined £40.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £16.
