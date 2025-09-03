An Aberystwyth man has been held in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
Daniel Meyler, of 9 Corporation Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.
The 45-year-old is charged with being concerned in the supply of 27.8g of cocaine outside his home address in Aberystwyth on 31 August.
No plea was entered to the charge at the hearing.
Meyler is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 3 October.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date.
