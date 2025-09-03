A Dolgellau man has been handed a community order for two counts of sexual assault.
John Evans, of 2, Bloc 1, Maes y Felin, appeared before sentencing before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of sexual assault by touching in Dolgellau on 21 July last year.
Magistrates handed Evans a community order to include a 120 day alcohol ban and up to 45 days of rehabilitation activities.
Evans must also undertake 300 hours of unpaid work and register with police on the sex offenders register for five years.
He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
Evans must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
