A man has pleaded guilty to unlicensed fishing on the river Teifi at Dolgwm, Lampeter.
Grant Quincey, of Pencarreg, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £175 in costs at court on 15 November after pleading guilty to fishing without a valid rod licence after he caught and killed a large brown trout on 26 May.
The prosecution was brought about after Natural Resources Wales’ Mid Wales Waste and Enforcement Team received intelligence from an angling association regarding suspected illegal fishing.
Enforcement officer Rhodri Thomas said: “This is a great example of how working together with angling associations and local stakeholders can result in a swift response to suspected illegal fisheries offences.
“Together with Dyfed-Powys Police’s Rural Crime Team we will continue to safeguard the local environment and local fish populations.”
To report an incident, call NRW’s 24-hour incident hotline on 0300 065 3000 or report it online at orlo.uk/Li5xx