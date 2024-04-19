A man has been remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of sentencing after being found guilty following a trial of making threats to kill to a man in Llanybydder.
Stephen Walters, now of no fixed abode, appeared to stand trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 April.
The 35-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty at a hearing in February to making threats to kill at an address in Heol y Gaer, Llanybydder towards Leighton Cartwright on 22 February.
Walters was found guilty of the offence at the trial.
Magistrates adjourned the case, with Walters next due to appear for a sentencing hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 3 May.
Magistrates remanded Walters in custody until that hearing date.