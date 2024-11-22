A man has been held in custody ahead of trial accused of engaging in controlling behaviour and assaulting a woman in Llanybydder.
Kevin Brislin, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 November.
The 61-year-old is charged with “repeatedly or continuously engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive” towards a woman between 1 March and 10 November this year in Llanybydder.
Brislin is also charged with assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm, also in Llanybydder, on 26 June this year.
Brislin is due to stand trial on both of the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 December.
Magistrates remanded Brislin in custody until that trial date due to “the nature and seriousness” of the alleged offences.