A man has been fined after appearing in court to admit a charge of stealing an electric bike in Penparcau.
John Adams, of 6 Tenison Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 April
The 57-year-old pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 11 March to stealing an electric bike worth £1,400 belonging to Geoff Morgan in Penparcau on 9 March.
Adams changed his plea to guilty ahead of the planned trial.
Adams was fined £162 by magistrates.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £400.