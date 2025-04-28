A Talsarn man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a supervision order following his release from prison.
Michael John Brown, of Glan Thames, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 April.
The 65-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to keep in touch with his supervisor at an appointment on 8 April.
Magistrates fined Brown £200.
He must also pay £60 costs.