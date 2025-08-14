A man has been remanded in custody charged with stealing more than £10,000 worth of tools from vehicles in the Newcastle Emlyn area and Powys.
Aston Amos, of 37 Woodman Caravan Park, Ribbesford Road, Bewdley, Worcestershire, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 August.
The 35-year-old was arrested after a police investigation was launched following a spate of thefts in the Newcastle Emlyn area overnight on 23 July.
Police at the time said that thousands of pounds worth of power tools were reported stolen from parked vehicles in CK’s supermarket, Station Road and Velindre.
Police said that among the items stolen were drills, saws, multi tools, chop saw, circular saw, and a nail gun.
Amos is charged with stealing tools to the value of £1,400 belonging to Dominic Bussey between 22 and 25 July.
He is also charged with stealing £6,500 worth of tools belonging to Sam Skinner over the same time frame.
Amos is also accused of stealing tools worth £1,521.89 belonging to Central Roofing in Newcastle Emlyn over the same dates.
Amos is also charged with breaking a window belonging to Central Roofing.
As well as the charges in Carmarthenshire, Amos is also accused of stealing tools from areas of Powys.
He is charged, jointly with another, of stealing £3,000 worth of tools belonging to Samuel Wickes in Builth Wells between 15 and 18 July.
Amos is also charged with stealing a Stihl Chainsaw worth £450 belonging to Simon Prosser from a vehicle in Brecon, also between 15 and 18 July.
He is also charged with damaging a window over the same time frame.
No pleas were entered on any of the charges.
Amos is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 12 September.
He was remanded in custody until that date.
