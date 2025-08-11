A former employee of an Aberystwyth shop who stole lottery scratch cards worth more than £20,000 and claimed the winnings has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Odin Parry, of Green Gardens, Trefechan, appeared for sentencing before Swansea Crown Court on 8 August
The 39-year-old stole £20,370 worth of scratch cards while employed at the Spar store on Terrace Road in Aberystwyth between 1 November 2023 and 21 June last year.
Parry also admitted fraud by false representation for presenting the stolen scratch cards to the lottery terminal and claiming the winnings of £33,491.
Parry was sentenced to 16 months in jail suspended for 12 months.
He must complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order.
