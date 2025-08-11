A Barmouth man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 18 months after appering in court to plead guilty to drug driving.
David Fisher, of Bronwen House, North Avenue, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 4 August.
The court heard that the 57-year-old was stopped while driving on Station Road in Barmouth on 26 March this year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Fisher had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Fisher from driving for 18 months and handed him a 12 month community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
