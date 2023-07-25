A Cwmann man has been sent back to jail for a week by magistrates after admitting breaching a supervision order following a previous prison term.
Daniel Ian Rogers, of 31 Heol Hathren, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 26 July.
The 37-year-old admitted breaching an order by “failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment”.
The court heard that Rogers failed to attend appointments with his supervisor without providing “acceptable evidence” on 31 May and 5 July.
Magistrates sentenced Rogers to a seven day prison term.
Magistrates said that Rogers had a “flagrant disregard for court orders.”
Rogers must also pay court costs of £60.