A MAN has been jailed for 27 months for attacking a homeless person in Aberystwyth.
Jason Pablo Oram, 39, now of no fixed abode but formerly from Cardigan, appeared before Swansea Crown Court where he was jailed for 27 months for the attack, which took place on 23 October last year.
The court heard how Oram had a long history of violence including affray, battery and assaulting police officers.
Prosecutor, Helen Randall, said Oram entered a shed in Aberystwyth town centre on 23 October where the victim was sleeping and accused him of stealing his Valium tablets before assaulting the homeless man and hitting him with an empty glass bottle.
He then assaulted the homeless man by punching and kicking him and hitting him with an empty bottle.
The court heard the victim managed to escape the shed and ran to the Four Seasons Hotel, before being caught by Oram in the car park and dragged back to the shed.
The victim did finally escape and reported the assault to police
CCTV cameras caught the car park assault and Oram was identified and arrested by officers.
When interviewed, he gave 'no comment' responses to all questions asked by police officers.
The victim later attended Ysbyty Bronglais and was found to have multiple cuts to his face, head and torso and bruising and swelling to his left eye and side of his head.
In an impact statement that was read to the court the victim said it felt like the assault would never end, and during it he thought he was going to die. He said he now feels scared to go outside.
The court heard how Oram's life had spiralled downward since 2012 with addiction and loss of his job.
Recorder Caroline Rees KC said given the level of violence Oram had subjected his victim to it was only by good fortune that he had not inflicted even more serious injuries. She told the defendant it was clear he was a man who "cannot keep your temper".
Oram was sentenced to 27 months in prison.
He will serve up to half that sentence in custody before being released on licence.