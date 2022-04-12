Man jailed over order breaches

Llanelli Magistrates Court
Llanelli Magistrates Court (Cambrian News )

A TALSARN man, who a court heard had a “wilful and persistent non-compliance” towards a court order has been jailed for two months.

John Francis Callaghan, of Glan Thames, breached a domestic violence protection order for the second time, Llanelli magistrates heard on 4 April.

Callaghan, 70, admitting breaching the order imposed by Llanelli magistrates on 15 March this year by being in direct contact with Michael Brown on 2 April.

The court heard that the offence was “so serious” as it was the “second breach of the order”, which was put in place “to protect the victim.”

“There is a wilful and persistent non-compliance with the orders of the court,” magistrates ruled when sentencing.

Magistrates sentenced Callaghan to two months imprisonment.

