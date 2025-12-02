A Blaenau Ffestiniog man who “waved his penis about in front of multiple members of the public” will be sentenced by magistrates later this month.
Gareth Evans, of 43 Fron Fawr, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of outraging public decency at Llandudno Junction on 2 August this year.
The court heard that Evans “exposed his penis and waved it about in front of multiple members of the public.”
Magistrates adjourned the case for a probation report to be prepared ahead of sentencing.
Evans is due to be sentenced for the offence at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 29 December.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
