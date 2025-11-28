South Gwynedd Foodbank has received support from local politicians.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor joined volunteers at Tesco Porthmadog to show their support for the service.
The need for foodbanks is alarmingly high. In South Gwynedd, 1,409 people received a three-day emergency food parcel in the past year, including 392 children, with 42 per cent of referrals linked to the rising cost of living.
Tesco Porthmadog is currently accepting donations of non-perishable food items, which will be distributed by the South Gwynedd Foodbank to those in need.
Across Wales, foodbanks in the Trussell Trust network distributed 171,673 emergency food parcels in 2024/25, reflecting the growing hardship faced by families across the country.
The MP and MS said: “Once again, we commend the generosity of Tesco customers in Porthmadog for their willingness to support the South Gwynedd Foodbank.
“We were glad of the opportunity to do our bit to raise awareness of the work done locally.
“It’s thanks to the generosity of public giving and the time and effort of volunteers that those in need of help can keep themselves and their families fed this winter.
“The support of the community in Dwyfor Meirionnydd is greatly valued. We want to thank the South Gwynedd Foodbank team for their tireless work supporting people in need.
“Their dedication and compassion are vital to our communities. Foodbanks provide a lifeline for many people in our communities, especially during these challenging times.
“We are grateful to Tesco Porthmadog and the staff and volunteers who make this possible. Food banks have no place in twenty first century Britain.
“It’s a reflection of successive Government’s failed austerity policies that so many of our most vulnerable people are now dependent on strangers for support.”
For information about how to support South Gwynedd Foodbank, visit southgwynedd.foodbank.org.uk
