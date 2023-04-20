A PENPARCAU man who gave false details to a pharmacy to get hold of diazepam has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates.
Christopher Jones, of 17 First Avenue, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 April.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation by giving false details to secure a prescription for diazepam at Morrisons Pharmacy in Aberystwyth on 3 February this year.
He also admitted the theft of the 14 diazepam tablets belonging to Catrin Price, as well as possession of the tablets.
Jones was handed a 12 month conditional discharge and must also pay costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.