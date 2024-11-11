A New Quay woman has been banned from the road for 20 months after being caught driving with both cannabis and cocaine in her system.
Chanele Domonique Isaac, of Havglimt, Llandysul Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 November.
The court heard that the 28-year-old was stopped while driving on the A487 at Llanarth on 4 May this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory blood tests showed that Isaac had cannabis and cocaine in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Isaac was disqualified from driving for 20 months and handed a community order to include a 28 day alcohol ban and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
She must also pay £85 costs and a £114 victim fund surcharge.