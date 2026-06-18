Three prisoners accused of murdering Aberystwyth child killer, Kyle Bevan, have refused to say what happened in the cell he died in.
Mark Fellows, 45, Lee Newell, 57, and David Taylor, 64, are accused of murdering Bevan in his prison cell at HMP Wakefield in November last year and are currently facing trial at Leeds Crown Court.
The court heard that the three men entered Bevan's "tiny cell" in a "carefully co-ordinated venture" and in four minutes and 30 seconds he was stabbed 25 times.
Bevan was put into his bed after the attack and was not discovered until the following morning when it was found he had bled to death but "looking like, for all intents and purposes, as if he was asleep", said prosecutor Jason Pitter KC.
Giving his closing speech to jurors earlier, Pitter also said: "None of them has taken the opportunity to explain to you, to the court, to the police at any stage, what happened. We say, that's because they can't."
Pitter said Newell, who is serving a whole life order, had previously strangled a man who murdered a child and left him in his bed, telling jurors there was "a chilling similarity to that and the circumstances of Kyle Bevan's death".
Joe Stone KC, defending Newell, told jurors that there was no CCTV in the cell, and said: "The reality is, you don't know 100% what went on in that cell, during that five minutes."
Bevan, 33, was jailed for a minimum of 28 years in 2023 for murdering his partner's two-year-old daughter, Lola James in Haverfordwest.
Following Lola James' death in 2020, Bevan spent a couple of years living in Aberystwyth at Rockland House on Queen's Road.
Bevan denied killing Lola, claiming she was pushed down the stairs by a dog, but a jury took just 10 hours to find him guilty of murder in 2023.
The attack took place on 17 July 2020, with Lola dying from her injuries four days later.
She had suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury, and medical experts noted 101 separate injuries to her body.
After assaulting Lola, Bevan, rather than phone 999, began searching for information on the internet about head injuries before taking photos and a video of her limp body.
Bevan denied the charge of murder, telling police Lola's injuries were caused by the family dog, an American bulldog called Jessie, which pushed her down the stairs.
The prosecution said the claim was a "deliberate lie to cover up his guilt".
Bevan had lived in the family home in Haverfordwest for four months before he killed Lola.
Lola’s mother, Sinead James, 30, from Neyland, was jailed for six years for causing or allowing her death.
The trial of Fellows, Newell and Taylor continues.
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