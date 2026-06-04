A Drefach Felindre man has been banned from the road for 17 months by magistrate after admitting a drug driving charge.
Darren Young, of 15 Parc Puw, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 June.
The court heard that the 40-year-old was stopped while driving on the A484 at Newcastle Emlyn on 6 January this year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Young had both cannabis and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Young from driving for 17 months and handed him a £200 fine and 12 month community order to include rehabilitation.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
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