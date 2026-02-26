A Newcastle Emlyn man has appeared in court charged with assault and two counts of intentional strangulation.
Shaun Harman, of Cambrian House, Sycamore Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The 44-year-old is charged with assault in St Dogmaels on 27 July last year.
He is also charged with two counts of intentional strangulation on the same day.
Harman is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 27 March.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
