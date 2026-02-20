A Dol-y-Bont man will be sentenced next month after being found guilty following a trial of assault and criminal damage.
Philip Turner-Wright, of Bryndderwen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for trial on 19 February.
The 75-year-old pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting David Smith in Dol-y-Bont on 23 April last year.
He also denied damaging a door on the same day.
Turner-Wright was found guilty of both offences.
He had already been found guilty of using threatening behaviour in Dol-y-Bont on 2 May last year.
Turner-Wright is due to be sentenced for all three offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
