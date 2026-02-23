A kind-hearted schoolgirl from Newcastle Emlyn has raised £300 for the Wales Air Ambulance after needing the service as a baby.
Rhian Ferraro, 10, was just 10 weeks old when she stopped breathing at home. She was rushed to her local GP surgery where the Wales Air Ambulance was quickly dispatched to fly a poorly Rhian to hospital in Cardiff.
Rhian, who had a large hole in her heart, was monitored in hospital for two nights before returning home.
Her mum, Vicki, said: “Rhian was sent home with an open invitation to go to the children’s ward at Glangwili Hospital, if needed. It was needed pretty much every three weeks for 18 months thereafter for pneumonia and chest infections. Rhian is great now, although she still has heart scans every two years, but seems to be ok.”
The Teifi district Newcastle Emlyn Brownies member, who has two younger sisters Ffion and Nia, set up a cake stall at her school - Ysgol Y Ddwylan - to raise money as part of her Brownies charity badge. Her 176 delicious cakes/cheesecakes sold out in just 20 minutes!
Vicki added: “I was very impressed that we managed to raise £300 in just 20 minutes!”
Mike May, Regional Fundraising Manger for the area, said: “A huge thank you to Rhian for supporting our charity.
“Rhian and her family know first-hand how important our service is to the people of Wales. It is heartwarming to hear that 10 years on from needing the service, Rhian has raised funds for us. She should be extremely proud of herself, and she definitely deserves her new Brownies charity badge.
“The charity needs to raise £13 million pound every year to keep its helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road. Fundraisers, like Rhian, will help the Wales Air Ambulance continue to meet that yearly target.”
