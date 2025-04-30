The trial of a North Wales Police officer accused of intentional strangulation and assault causing actual bodily harm on a man in Porthmadog in 2023 continues.
PC Richard Williams, 43, is charged with the alleged offences said to have taken place during the arrest of Steven Clark.
The defence at Caernarfon crown court will say PC Williams believed he used "reasonable" force during the arrest, while the prosecution say PC Williams allegedly had Mr Clark in a headlock, and repeatedly punched him in the face.
The arrest was filmed by a witness and Mr Clark’s face looks bruised and swollen in the footage, the court heard.
The trial continues.