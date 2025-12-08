In a statement the Plaid Cymru Canol Bangor councillor for Gwynedd Council, Cllr Medwyn Hughes, said: “As one of the current governors of Ysgol Friars, and a former governor during Foden’s time at the school, I sincerely apologise to the victims for our failures as a governing body which have been highlighted in the independent report ‘Our Bravery Brought Justice’.