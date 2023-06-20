A Cardigan man has been handed a community order by magistrates for the assault of a woman and two assaults on police officers.
Michael Harries, of 16 Golwg y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 June.
The 38-year-old had been found guilty at a previous hearing of assaulting Rhian Morris in Cardigan on 26 March this year.
At the hearing, Harries pleaded guilty to assaulting PC 264 Pilarz and PC 1231 Jones in Cardigan on 31 October last year.
Appearing for sentencing, Harries was handed an 18 month community order by magistrates to include a 90-day alcohol ban and rehabilitation.
He must pay a total of £300 in compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Harries was made the subject of a restraining order.