Two women who threatened and robbed a woman during a night out in Aberystwyth have each been jailed for a year.
Lauren Clark, of no fixed abode, and Kirsten Davies, of 62 Garth Dinas, Penparcau, appeared before Swansea Crown Court via video link for sentencing on 22 September.
Clark, 24, and 27-year-old Davies were charged with robbing a packet of Sovereign Super King Cigarettes from a female victim on Great Darkgate Street on 24 July this year.
The court heard that Clark and Davies threatened the victim and snatched her handbag from her near Natwest bank on Great Darkgate Street at around 11pm.
The pair stole the packet of cigarettes before discarding the handbag.
In a statement, the victim said the incident left her “insecure” and feeling scared all the time.”
Davies and Clark were each sentenced to one year in prison, with Judge Geraint Watlers saying the offence was not “trivial at all.”