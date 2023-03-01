The parents of a teenage girl who died in ‘abhorrent conditions’ in her bedroom have been jailed for a total of 13 years and six months.
Kaylea Titford died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, just two weeks after her 16th birthday.
She had lived with hydrocephalus and spinabifida from birth, but attended mainstream school where she had many friends and enjoyed playing wheelchair basketball.
Following the report of her death, an intensive police investigation was carried out, with engagement from the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as medical, dental and environmental experts.
It was established that in the months leading to her death, Kaylea’s physical and hygienic needs had not been met by her parents, who were charged with gross negligence manslaughter.
The teenager's body was found on soiled sheets at their home in October 2020.
Kaylea’s mother, Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones admitted the charge, and has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Kaylea’s father Alun Titford denied the offence, but was found guilty following a three-week trial at Mold Crown Court.
He has been jailed for seven years and six months.
Following the sentencing, Kaylea’s family released a short statement, saying: “As a family, we are incredibly saddened by Kaylea’s death. While we appreciate the support we have received, we now request privacy and time to grieve our loss.”
Dyfed-Powys Police Detective Chief Inspector Jon Rees added: “The conditions in which Kaylea was found were incomprehensible, and the impact of what they saw and experienced will be long-lasting for the officers and ambulance service staff who attended.
“To think that Kaylea was able to attend school and play sport just months before she died, is heartbreaking.
“While we did all we could to ensure we got justice for Kaylea, nothing will take away from the loss of a teenage girl who was so badly let down by the very people who should have been caring for her.
“Once again, I would like to thank the officers and staff from Dyfed-Powys Police and other agencies for their commitment and professionality during what has been a traumatic and difficult investigation.”