A Pencader man has been banned from the road for 17 months after appearing in court to admit a charge of drug driving.
Thomas Ryan Evans, of 61 Maescader, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped while driving a Seat Ibiza on the A485 at Llanllwni on 8 September last year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory tests showed that Evans had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Evans from driving for 17 months and handed him a fine of £750.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £300.