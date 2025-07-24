A Penparcau man caught driving without a licence and insurance has also been charged with possession of a knife.
Jay Cockburn, whose address was given in court as c/o 9 Llety'r Eos, Heol Dinas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and licence on an unclassified road between Bronant and Llanafan on 3 July.
He is also charged with possession of a lock knife on the same day.
Cockburn was fined £120 and handed six points for the driving offences, and is due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on the knife possession offence for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 22 August.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
