A Penparcau drink driver caught more than three times the legal limit has been banned from the road by magistrates for 26 months.
Steven Jones, of 5 Parc Dinas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.
The court heard that the 38-year-old was stopped while driving on the A487 at Trefechan on 2 July.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Jones had 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 26 months and handed him a community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.