A Penparcau man has appeared in court charged with offences including supplying ketamine, ecstasy and cocaine in Aberystwyth.
Harry Bond, of Brynystwyth House, Rheidol Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 August.
The 26-year-old is charged with being concerned in supplying ecstasy, cocaine, and ketamine in Aberystwyth between 1 February 2018 and 1 October 2021.
Bond is also charged with being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of 125g of MDMA.
He is further charged with failing to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information by not disclosing the passcode to an Apple iPhone.
Bond is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 20 September.