A Penparcau man has been fined by magistrates for being in possession of a banned XL Bully dog.

David Lloyd, of 26 Ystwyth Close, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.

The 33-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to being in possession of a banned XL Bully dog named Bo on Penparcau Road in Aberystwyth on 31 January this year.

Magistrates fined Lloyd £200.

He must also pay costs of £85.

A contingent destruction order was made for the dog.