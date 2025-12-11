A Penparcau man has been fined by magistrates for being in possession of a banned XL Bully dog.
David Lloyd, of 26 Ystwyth Close, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.
The 33-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to being in possession of a banned XL Bully dog named Bo on Penparcau Road in Aberystwyth on 31 January this year.
Magistrates fined Lloyd £200.
He must also pay costs of £85.
A contingent destruction order was made for the dog.
